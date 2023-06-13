StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GHL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.56 million, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.82%.

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

