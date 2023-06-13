StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
LadRx Stock Performance
CYTR stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09. LadRx has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.86.
About LadRx
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LadRx (CYTR)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for LadRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LadRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.