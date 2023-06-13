StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NBY stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

