StockNews.com Lowers ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANIP. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.67.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ANIP stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.