StockNews.com Lowers ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANIP. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

