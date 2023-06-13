StockNews.com Lowers Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EURN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DNB Markets raised their target price on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.53.
Euronav Stock Performance
EURN stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.21. Euronav has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84.
Euronav Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.
Institutional Trading of Euronav
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Euronav by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Euronav by 43.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Euronav in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Euronav in the first quarter worth $176,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Euronav
Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.
