StockNews.com Upgrades Archrock (NYSE:AROC) to Buy

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

AROC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of AROC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. 1,034,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,672. Archrock has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Archrock had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $229.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Archrock by 18.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after buying an additional 1,462,659 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Archrock by 192.9% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,078,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after buying an additional 1,368,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at $11,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 963,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Archrock by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 915,097 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

