Stone Run Capital LLC Acquires 2,399 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stone Run Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 3.5% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,041,000 after acquiring an additional 697,591 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,508,000 after purchasing an additional 659,013 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,873,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,765,000 after purchasing an additional 477,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after purchasing an additional 333,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $79,784,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.66. 1,220,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

