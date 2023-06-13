Stone Run Capital LLC Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stone Run Capital LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,690,326,000 after acquiring an additional 91,775 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,508,000 after acquiring an additional 69,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $313.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,551. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $318.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

