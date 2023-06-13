Stone Run Capital LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stone Run Capital LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,499,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average of $111.15. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

