Stone Run Capital LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Stone Run Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up about 2.0% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Xylem Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,858. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.89 and its 200 day moving average is $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

