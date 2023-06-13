Streamr Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $21.11 million and approximately $957,568.80 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,013,280,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,751,353 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

