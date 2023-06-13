Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Update

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the May 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit State Bank

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSBI. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Summit State Bank by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 41,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the first quarter worth $3,275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Summit State Bank during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit State Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSBI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.26. 1,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,480. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30.

Summit State Bank Dividend Announcement

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Summit State Bank’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

