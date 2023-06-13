Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives $23.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNCY. Barclays upped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Country Airlines news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 15,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $280,928.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sun Country Airlines news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 15,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $280,928.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $52,983.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,458.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,862 shares of company stock worth $802,236. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,547,000 after acquiring an additional 506,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,204,000.

Shares of SNCY opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.