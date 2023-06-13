Surience Private Wealth LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Surience Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $116.13. The company had a trading volume of 745,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $121.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.96.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
