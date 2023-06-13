Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SG. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE:SG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. 1,543,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,446. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.57 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,507.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James Mcphail sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $59,843.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,332.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $471,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,507.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,293 shares of company stock valued at $692,707. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,070 shares during the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,352,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 421.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,265 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 918,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter valued at $5,568,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

