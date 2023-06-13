SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Shares Acquired by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 958,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. SWK makes up about 3.4% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned 7.47% of SWK worth $16,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SWK in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SWK by 173.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 342,222 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SWK by 685.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at $533,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,562. SWK Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20.

SWK ( NASDAQ:SWKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 6.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of SWK from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SWK from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

