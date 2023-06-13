Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Increased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,402 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 660.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,145,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sysco by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,458,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,540,000 after purchasing an additional 491,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE SYY traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $72.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,184. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.