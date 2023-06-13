T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,601,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174,162 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of T-Mobile US worth $504,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,231,837,000 after buying an additional 405,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,738,186,000 after buying an additional 534,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,691,765,000 after buying an additional 122,503 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,184,850,000 after buying an additional 773,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.19.

TMUS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,444,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,940. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.76 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.39 and its 200-day moving average is $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,071,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,520 shares of company stock worth $8,810,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

