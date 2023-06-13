Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $4.32.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%.
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
