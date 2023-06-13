Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.70% of Taitron Components worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

