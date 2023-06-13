Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tele2 AB (publ) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of TLTZY stock remained flat at $4.27 on Tuesday. 3,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $671.05 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 4.17%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

