Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.41

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 217485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on TLSNY. Citigroup raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.0644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.14%.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.
