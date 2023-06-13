Terra Classic (LUNC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $545.39 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $545.39 million and approximately $90.65 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,847,155,715,763 coins and its circulating supply is 5,841,138,844,415 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

