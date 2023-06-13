Terra Classic (LUNC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $546.66 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $546.66 million and approximately $90.92 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002348 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001324 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,847,160,649,110 coins and its circulating supply is 5,841,324,261,647 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

