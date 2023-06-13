Terra Classic Price Down 3.2% This Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $519.39 million and approximately $40.62 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002310 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002976 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001299 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,847,239,381,483 coins and its circulating supply is 5,842,009,154,821 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars.

