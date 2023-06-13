Terra (LUNA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26.63 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $173.91 million and $26.63 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00002313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002976 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001295 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 289,891,096 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

