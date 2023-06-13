TerraClassicUSD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.83 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $113.04 million and $9.83 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00045488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00033372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015331 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000729 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,193,526 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,981,969 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

