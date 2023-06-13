Tether Price Reaches $1.00 (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $83.48 billion and $24.08 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001251 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.
About Tether
Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 87,083,529,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,495,780,838 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.
Tether Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
