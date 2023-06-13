Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 832,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,425 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for 3.7% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 174,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEVA. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.32. 6,658,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,268,664. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

