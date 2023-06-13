The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 409.6% from the May 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 479.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NNWWF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on North West from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on North West from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS NNWWF traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 914. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15. North West has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

