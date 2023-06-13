The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Up 1,514.0% in May

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 1,514.0% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Swatch Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.00.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Price Performance

SWGAY traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,572. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

The Swatch Group Increases Dividend

About The Swatch Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.1895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Get Rating)

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.