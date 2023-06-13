Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0186 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $185.69 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00019600 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018987 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00015724 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,971.47 or 1.00026636 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,789,409,265.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0178425 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $6,096,807.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars.

