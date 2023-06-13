Threshold (T) Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $181.85 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019678 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018803 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015763 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,824.89 or 1.00031388 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,789,409,265.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01853522 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $6,315,874.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.