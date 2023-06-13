Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of THBRF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.55. 2,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,116. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

