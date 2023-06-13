Tillman Hartley LLC Acquires Shares of 142,534 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 142,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,335,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 429,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 316,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $59.06. 1,118,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,065. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $62.38.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
