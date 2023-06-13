Tillman Hartley LLC Acquires Shares of 5,275 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.
Insider Activity
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
KO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.21. 14,175,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,359,562. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Articles
