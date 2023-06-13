Tillman Hartley LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.49. The company had a trading volume of 676,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $160.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.57.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

