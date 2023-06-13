Tillman Hartley LLC Invests $230,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

3M Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.28. 3,499,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,274. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average of $110.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

