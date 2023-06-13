Tillman Hartley LLC Invests $399,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.89. 28,334,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,037,566. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.30. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $225.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

