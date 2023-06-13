Tillman Hartley LLC Invests $5.84 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,273.5% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 73,495 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,448,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,551. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.