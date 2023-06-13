Tillman Hartley LLC Invests $5.84 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,273.5% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 73,495 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,448,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,551. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $80.05.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
