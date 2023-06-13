Tillman Hartley LLC Invests $646,000 in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 498,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,127,000 after acquiring an additional 323,524 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,899,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,280.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,210 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.65. 178,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,011. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.67.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

