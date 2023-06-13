Tillman Hartley LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.90. 4,206,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,559,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $250.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

