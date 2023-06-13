Tillman Hartley LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.9% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,000.

VGSH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,906. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

