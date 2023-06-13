Tillman Hartley LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,827,000 after purchasing an additional 616,540 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,251,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,330,000 after purchasing an additional 282,947 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,876,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after purchasing an additional 907,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,027,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,504,000 after purchasing an additional 400,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 377,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,697. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86.

Read More

