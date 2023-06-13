Tillman Hartley LLC Purchases New Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.2 %

NOC traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $453.51. 781,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,014. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

