Tillman Hartley LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 311,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,952,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC owned 0.33% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DFAS traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $54.18. 161,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,705. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

