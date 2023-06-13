Tillman Hartley LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,196,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.27. 159,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,497. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

