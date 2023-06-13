Tillman Hartley LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 377,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,697. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86.

