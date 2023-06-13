TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Shares to Split on Wednesday, June 14th

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 14th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 14th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 14th.

TMX Group Price Performance

TMXXF remained flat at $110.78 during trading on Monday. 41 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.75. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $115.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Ltd. engages in operating global markets and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth, and success of businesses, traders, and investors. It operates through the following segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics; and Other.

Further Reading

