Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$125.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$125.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TIH shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$106.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$93.25 and a 1-year high of C$114.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$107.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.16. The company has a market cap of C$8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.10%.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.24, for a total transaction of C$75,768.00. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

