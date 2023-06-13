Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.18

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Tosoh Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08.

About Tosoh

(Get Rating)

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.